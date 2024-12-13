Seattle Detectives investigate deadly shooting in Lake City
Friday, December 13, 2024
|Photo courtesy Seattle Police Department
By Detective Brian Pritchard
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting after two people were shot Wednesday evening, December 11, 2024 in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood.
At 5:21pm, 911 Dispatch received reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of 33rd Ave NE.
Patrol arrived and located a 41-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department arrived and both people were transported to Harborview Medical Center (HMC).
Despite life-saving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries was pronounced deceased at HMC.
Officers determined there was an altercation shortly before the shooting, with a third man. The involved male left the scene on foot shortly after the shooting and has not been located.
Patrol cordoned off the area and members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Homicide detectives responded to the scene.
Homicide Unit detectives will be working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
The hospitalized female is in stable condition and being held for investigation of assault.
If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.
Incident 24-348198/North Precinct
