Travels with Charlie: Detour to the Vet

Friday, December 6, 2024

Charlie at the LFP vet
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Today started with Charlie totally off his normal game.

He didn’t even eat morning food and when he went outside, he just walked over and laid on the frosty lawn. After that Chris actually had to carry him inside… Charlie never did any of these things. Yet alone let anyone carry him.

Over the last weeks, I had noticed he was getting a bit hesitant doing actions like hopping into car or onto his chair. Sleeping more, but still totally energized when doing something or going for a walk.

Hmmm… Detour to the Vet.

We luckily got a quick appointment at our LFP vet. After examining Charlie, he had no obvious problem, except possibly pain in his back/hips/stomach… Got a couple prescriptions to help. We may be doing more at the vet in a few days.

So for now, he’s snoozing from the Pain medication effect. For the next 3 days, we have to keep him slowed down until we learn more.

Our Travels will be a bit different,

Gordon Snyder

 

