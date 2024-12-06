Thanks to volunteers, a very successful Green Shoreline Day / Arbor Day

Collage from Green Shoreline Partnership

THANK YOU, SHORELINE! We had a very successful Green Shoreline Day / Arbor Day weekend and planted nearly 1,000 plants in our city parks! We appreciate you! THANK YOU, SHORELINE! We had a very successful Green Shoreline Day / Arbor Day weekend and planted nearly 1,000 plants in our city parks! We appreciate you!





Pictured are some of the Forest Stewards that are in the parks every week: (left to right & top to bottom) Julie, Rachel, Jessica, Marj, Bill, Meghan, Cristin, Sara, Oliver, Kale, Ani, Diane, Kay, Cindy, Judy, Anna, George, and Katie.





THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DO, Shoreline Parks Forest Stewards!!!





--Green Shoreline Partnership



