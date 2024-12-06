Bloodmobile at Town & Country Market Monday December 9, 2024



By Tom Petersen





The Bloodworks Northwest mobile unit will be in front of Town & Country Market in Shoreline from 10am to 4pm on Monday, December 9, 2024.





The holidays always strain the blood supply, and we still haven't recovered fully from severe shortages over the summer. Please consider the great gift of life-saving blood!











1-800-398-7888. There are appointments available in the morning and afternoon. Go to www.bloodworksnw.org or call1-800-398-7888.





Most healthy adults are good candidates for donating blood. All blood types are needed.





All donors require photo ID and are carefully screened for certain travel and medication restrictions to protect the blood supply.





First-time donors are welcomed and encouraged; 16 and 17 year-olds over 125 pounds may donate with written parental permission.





Donating blood takes an hour or less, entry to exit.





Let's fill the bus! If you are a regular donor and this event is out of your 8-week sequence, or if Monday isn't going to work for you, watch for a drive at the Shoreline Fire Station on Aurora on New Year's Eve!







