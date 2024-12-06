Ribbon cutting marks a new BECU neighborhood financial center in Ballinger

Friday, December 6, 2024

Ribbon cutting at new BECU in Ballinger
Photo courtesy BECU

BECU Ballinger Neighborhood Financial Center (NFC) was officially opened in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday December 4, 2024.

Branch Manager Maia Lark spoke, as did Mayor Chris Roberts. Representatives from the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Shoreline City Council, Vision House, North City Water District attended.

The ribbon cutting was led by BECU’s Chief Member & Digital Experiences Officer Jason Rudman.

BECU Ballinger photo courtesy BECU

The new NFC is located in the heart of the Ballinger business district at 20011 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155

 

