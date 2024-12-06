Restaurant Review: Girardi’s Osteria



Girardi’s Osteria

(425) 673-5278





Located in the heart of Edmonds, just a few blocks south of the landmark fountain, it has been around for 25 years.





From the outside, you might mistake it as a low-slung bungalow tucked in a leafy neighborhood. The exterior is rustic with antique touches, but the interior is sleek and bright, with an outdoor covered terrace.





At a glance, the menu is extensive, with a variety of salads/soups, seafood, meats, and vegetarian options. You’ll immediately notice some Italian favorites not commonly found, like calamari, polenta, cioppino, porcini, risotto, cannoli, mascarpone.





It is insistent that you have the bread and soup, such as bruschetta, focaccia, crostini, with minestrone, lobster bisque and cioppino.





For your pasta, they have conchiglie, linguine, penne, ravioli, pappardelle, gnocchi, tortellini, but creatively blended with crustaceans, fish, & shellfish, chicken, beef, wild boar, lamb, pork belly, porchetta, in addition to spaghetti Bolognese.





For you herbivores, there is puttanesca, eggplant marinara, zucca, gorgonzola, pesto, primavera.





But you also sense a Northwest contemporary influence to broaden its appeal with coconut prawns, green bean fries, crab cakes, lobster Louie, stuffed cod/sole, paella, fish & chips, seafood tacos, as it fights to retain its traditional heritage from the Girardi brothers.





For those with a sweet tooth, there is cannoli with ricotta, tiramisu, limoncello mascarpone cake, chocolate cakes and cheesecakes. They must have a good barkeeper, as their cocktail selections allow plenty of choice.





You could come here for the seafood, but the attentive and expertly produced modern Italian cuisine should lure you in time and again.



--TCA









An ‘Osteria’ is a casual restaurant that serves local food, but that is deceptive as it is much, much more than that.