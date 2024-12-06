Ridgecrest food drive falling short of goal
Friday, December 6, 2024
The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Annual Food Drive for HopeLink is currently falling short of goal and could use some community support. Donors do not have to live in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood to participate.
Hopelink is Shoreline’s Food Bank, serving folks in need throughout our City.
The Ridgecrest Neighborhood has met its commitment of at least 1,000 pounds of food for the last 20 years. As things stand right now, they are very far short of their 2024 goal of 1,300 pounds.
Cash donations are always welcome. Just scan the QR code in the flyer (above) to go directly to our donation page.
There are three locations in the Ridgecrest business district that are set up to take donations. Among them, that is 12 hours a day available to drop off donations.
Daily drop off locations
- 11am to 7pm Ridgecrest Books 512 NE 165th Shoreline WA 98155
- 3pm to 11pm Ridgecrest Public House 520 NE 165th Shoreline WA 98155
- 6am to 5pm Monday to Friday Café Aroma 509 NE 165th Shoreline WA 98155
- 7am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday Café Aroma
Suggestions for donations
Non-perishable food, personal care items, even canned or dry pet food are all needed.
Most Needed Items
- Milk (Dried, Canned or Shelf Stable)
- Non-perishable Meals (Instant Ramen, canned/pouched meals)
- Canned Meat (Tuna, Chicken, SPAM, etc.)
- Paper Products (Paper Towels, Toilet Paper, Baby Wipes, Diapers including adult sizes)
- Cereal/Oats
- Nut Butters
- Soup and Broth (low sodium appreciated)
- Allergy-specific foods (gluten free, vegan, vegetarian)
- Cooking Oil
- Spices (salt, pepper dried herbs, etc.)
- Hygiene Products (Dental Care, Soap, Shampoo, Feminine Products, Deodorant)
- Beverages (Water, Juice)
- Pet Food
- Baking Items (Flour, Sugar, etc.)
0 comments:
Post a Comment