Ridgecrest food drive falling short of goal

Hopelink is Shoreline’s Food Bank, serving folks in need throughout our City.

The Ridgecrest Neighborhood has met its commitment of at least 1,000 pounds of food for the last 20 years. As things stand right now, they are very far short of their 2024 goal of 1,300 pounds.

Cash donations are always welcome. Just scan the QR code in the flyer (above) to go directly to our donation page.





There are three locations in the Ridgecrest business district that are set up to take donations. Among them, that is 12 hours a day available to drop off donations.





Daily drop off locations