New 2025 recreation guide - registration open December 17 for Shoreline, December 19 for Lake Forest Park, December 20 for everyone else
Friday, December 6, 2024
Registration opens:
- Tuesday December 17, 2024 at 8am for Shoreline residents
- Thursday December 19 for Lake Forest Park residents
- Friday December 20 for everyone else
LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps.
More information on how to register, scholarships or our partnership with the City of Shoreline is available on the LFP website: https://cityoflfp.gov/396.
You can also call LFP City Hall at 206-368-5440.
