SAFe's last low-cost cat wellness clinic of the year is coming up on Monday, December 9, 2024.





We still have a few slots open, so please help us spread the word so more of our kitty neighbors can wrap up the year with one or more of our services for low-income households, including: veterinary exams, rabies vaccinations, flea treatments, dewormers, FIV/FeLV combo tests and nail trims.Appointments are required, so make sure to book in advance!