Flags at Half-Staff Saturday December 7, 2024 (Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day)

Friday, December 6, 2024

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, December 7, 2024, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. (See the Wikipedia article)

Governor Inslee has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, December 6, 2024. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, December 7, 2024, or first thing Monday morning, December 9th.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.


