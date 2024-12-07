Theatre Review: A top notch cast in Shoreline Community College production of Gale

The derecho swirls around Gale, flattening her home

Maleah Nicole Photography Gale

A new play by Emily Golden

Directed by Bryar Golden

Shoreline Community College





Review by Kindle Carpp





Derecho (pronounced "deh-REY-cho") is a widespread, long-lived wind storm associated with hot, humid weather conditions creating a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. The derecho can produce destruction similar to tornadoes with the damage typically directed along a relatively straight swath.





In this modern retelling of The Wizard of Oz, seventeen-year-old Gale Winters has lost her home in Iowa due to a massive storm and is sent to live with her aunts near Seattle (The Emerald City).





While her parents stay behind to rebuild and search for their dog Stormy. Gale must navigate a new school in her senior year and contend with a mean girl. All the while she is dealing with the trauma of losing her home.





On the surface Gale seems like a simple story with a plot line that seems expected. However, I found myself invested in the plot line so much that I was often unable to predict the stories, twists and turns. I feel like a lot of that was owed to great acting.





A top notch cast for Gale at Shoreline Community College

Maleah Nicole Photography

This is really a top notch cast.





Birdie, played by Lydia Wood, was the quintessential mean girl, managing to look completely innocent while delivering the most spectacularly vicious lines.





Gale, played by Elana Tilton, was the heartbeat of the play. There were many subtle moments that showcased her acting skills: moments of deep sadness and anger that created a connection with the audience.





Birdie and Gale being lectured by the teacher

Maleah Nicole Photography

I was particularly impressed by two actors who each played two different characters so skillfully that I didn't notice until halfway through the production: Terry Cairn who played Aunt Z/Ms. Goodwin and Karlyn Langer-Mendonca who played Aunt M/Ms. Green.





A special shoutout to Karlyn Langer-Mendonca who had only been rehearsing with the cast for two weeks after stepping in for a fellow cast member.





Elements that I found charming and creative were the multiple 'Easter eggs' present in the costume and set design.





The cheerleaders have excellent choreography and wicked cheers

Maleah Nicole Photography

For example, the school colors are yellow and green like the yellow brick road and the Emerald City. The characters' costumes are subtly influenced by their Oz characters. Gail's aunt's home had sepia toned walls like the black & white version of the movie's beginning.





The multiple set changes were skillfully and creatively handled.





When you see it, be sure to focus on the cheerleaders with their excellent choreography and wicked cheers.





Gale at Shoreline Community College Theatre

enter through the West Gate from Innis Arden Way

Generous, free parking

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 8 at 3pm

Friday, December 13 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 14 at 7:30pm

Sunday, December 15 at 3pm

General admission $12

Seniors / SCC Staff $10

Students $5



