Shorecrest student awarded full ride scholarship to M.I.T.

Shorecrest student Aiden Rouhani

Shorecrest High School senior Aiden Rouhani is a brilliant student who is exceptionally connected by service to the Shorecrest family and Shoreline Schools.









This week, Aiden learned that he was accepted with a full-ride scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's class of 2029. He plans to continue his passion for public policy, fusing it with his childhood love for technology, by pursuing a double major in the fields of Political Science and Computer Science.



"Thank you, student representative Rouhani, for your incredible dedication to amplifying student voices on the school board; your thoughtful leadership has left an enduring mark, shaping how we will continue to uplift student perspectives. Your energy will be greatly missed, and we proudly celebrate your well-deserved accomplishment—congratulations!"

He has leveraged his deep understanding of complex issues on the board to provide representation to underrepresented groups, pitching in a unique perspective on board issues.

Aiden and his family have lived in Shoreline for the past eight years, and his younger brother is a 2nd grader at Ridgecrest Elementary School.A large part of his values come from his identity, both as someone who is Iranian and Cambodian, as well as his Baha'i faith, which is heavily persecuted in Iran and led his father's family to flee as refugees.Aiden has served as an ASB officer on the Shorecrest campus his entire high school career, currently serving as a School Board Representative since his junior year.