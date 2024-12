Photo from nearby surveillance camera

Courtesy Edmonds Police On Friday, December 6, 2024 a bank in the 7000 block 212th St SW in Edmonds WA was robbed and the suspect is still at large.





Call 911 if you see her or have any details.











The suspect implied they had a weapon and left on foot. The suspect is described as an Asian female, unknown age.