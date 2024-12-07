I-5 nightly ramp closures and lane reductions at SR 104 December 9-13, 2024
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work in several areas around Mountlake Terrace / Shoreline as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
Work involves the following closures:
- Northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps to eastbound SR 104 from 9pm to 5am nightly Monday, November 25 through Wednesday morning, November 27.
- The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close at the same time
- The right lane on southbound I-5 from the 44th Avenue West on-ramp to SR 104 from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, December 9 through Friday morning, December 13.
SR 104 at I-5 is known as Ballinger Way east of the freeway and NE 205th / 244th SW west of I-5.
