Shoreline Fire toy drive continues through December 13, 2024
Sunday, December 8, 2024
|Shoreline Fire collecting toys at Fred Meyer Saturday
Photo by Claudia Meadows
Shoreline firefighters were at Fred Meyer on Saturday, December 7, 2024 collecting donations of toys from shoppers for their annual Toy Drive.
If you missed them on Saturday, you can still drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys at any Shoreline Fire Station or the Dale Turner YMCA 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 through December 13, 2024.
0 comments:
Post a Comment