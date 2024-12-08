Shoreline Fire toy drive continues through December 13, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Shoreline Fire collecting toys at Fred Meyer Saturday
Photo by Claudia Meadows

Shoreline firefighters were at Fred Meyer on Saturday, December 7, 2024 collecting donations of toys from shoppers for their annual Toy Drive.

If you missed them on Saturday, you can still drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys at any Shoreline Fire Station or the Dale Turner YMCA 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 through December 13, 2024.


Posted by DKH at 3:04 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  