Moms Unhinged - live comedy show in Edmonds January 27, 2025

Sunday, December 8, 2024


Moms Unhinged - live comedy show at the Edmonds Theater on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7pm.

Join us for a night of laughter as we explore everything from motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us. Men are welcome to the show, too.

Moms Unhinged has been selling out shows all over the country and is coming for a special performance.

We do clean (ish) comedy and this is a fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (I mean book club), neighborhood group or your own mom.

Performing Andrea Marie and Cara Rosellini with headliner Amy Brown


Adult themes and language – 21+
Tickets are $25 and there is no drink minimum.
Doors open at 6:00pm, Show starts at 7:00pm

Buy your tickets ahead of time ..... we sold out early for the last show

Buy tickets here

**Great Christmas gift idea!**


Posted by DKH at 3:02 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  