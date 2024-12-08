Moms Unhinged - live comedy show in Edmonds January 27, 2025

Moms Unhinged - live comedy show at the Edmonds Theater on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7pm.

Join us for a night of laughter as we explore everything from motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating, and other things that irritate us. Men are welcome to the show, too.





Moms Unhinged has been selling out shows all over the country and is coming for a special performance.





We do clean (ish) comedy and this is a fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (I mean book club), neighborhood group or your own mom.





Performing Andrea Marie and Cara Rosellini with headliner Amy Brown









Adult themes and language – 21+

Tickets are $25 and there is no drink minimum.

Doors open at 6:00pm, Show starts at 7:00pm