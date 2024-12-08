Resident rescued from house fire Friday

Shoreline firefighters at residential fire on Friday

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Friday, December 6, 2024, Shoreline Fire crews responded to a residential fire after receiving a call about smoke coming from a home.





Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and determined the fire was located in the crawlspace.





Firefighters rescued an unconscious person from the home within four minutes of the first unit’s arrival. The individual was transported to Harborview Medical Center by paramedics.





The fire was brought under control in just 10 minutes. No firefighter injuries were reported.



Additional fire crews were dispatched to assist but were not needed once the situation was contained.





