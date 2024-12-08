Resident rescued from house fire Friday

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Shoreline firefighters at residential fire on Friday
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Friday, December 6, 2024, Shoreline Fire crews responded to a residential fire after receiving a call about smoke coming from a home. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and determined the fire was located in the crawlspace.

Firefighters rescued an unconscious person from the home within four minutes of the first unit’s arrival. The individual was transported to Harborview Medical Center by paramedics.

The fire was brought under control in just 10 minutes. No firefighter injuries were reported.
 
Additional fire crews were dispatched to assist but were not needed once the situation was contained.


Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  