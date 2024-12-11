Seattle Police Department awarded $1.5 million to enhance testing of rape kits to reduce backlog and pursue cold cases
“This critical support is designed to move cases forward and support crime survivors as they heal,” said U.S. Attorney Gorman.
“These funds will support the use of strategies such as genetic genealogy to try to solve cold cases and hold offenders accountable.”
The grant supports the formation of multidisciplinary teams at SPD including prosecutors, victim advocates and service providers.
SPD will institute a case management system for tracking and managing investigations and victim services.
Advanced DNA testing methodologies and forensic genetic genealogy will be used to move cases forward, especially cold cases.
The grant will also support victim-centered notifications and trauma-informed support services, ensuring survivors receive timely and sensitive updates.
