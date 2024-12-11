What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? December 11-17





Iris Folding Holiday Cards for Everyone at the Richmond Beach Library



Wednesday, December 11, 2024



3:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Unleash your creativity and learn the art of iris folding with this seasonal themed project! Using provided materials make your own beautiful, handcrafted cards to keep or give away. For teens, adults, and children 9 and older. Registration not required. First come, first served, while supplies last.



Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Wednesday, December 11, 2024



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Coffee with a (Shoreline) Cop



Thursday, December 12, 2024



10:00 AM - 11:00 AM



Join a Shoreline police officer for an informal meet up at Starbucks in Richmond Beach on Thursday.







Bottles & Botany: A Physician’s Touch at the Shoreline Library



Thursday, December 12, 2024



4:00 PM - 5:30 PM



Discuss the archaeology and history of medicine in northern King County with Shoreline Historical Museum. Learn about medicinal practices through the lens of historical documents and artifacts from the museum's collection. FREE and Registration not required. For adults.



Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.







POCAAN Senior Mobile Medical Van at Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center



Friday, December 13, 2024



9:00 AM - 12:30 PM



POCAAN will be here with be at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center Senior Mobile Medical Van for adults ages 55+. We have limited space available for medical appointments with them between 9:00 AM-12:30 PM. People can get appointments for this POCAAN service by calling or coming to the senior center 206 365 1536.







Talk Time Class



Friday, December 13, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Rainbow Bingo and Crazy Holiday Sweater Contest!



Friday, December 13, 2024



6:30 PM - 9:00 PM



Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is thrilled to host RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!



Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.



The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.



$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.



The chance to win great prizes, including cash!



Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer and wine. $10 bingo cards will be paid for at the door with cash or check.







Shoreline Holiday Farmers Market



Saturday, December 14, 2024



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).







Poetry Workshops at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center



Monday, December 16, 2024



1:00 PM - 2:00 PM



Poetry Workshops at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center. Presented by Debby Bacharach and sponsored by the Shoreline Library.



Beyond 5-7-5: New Ways to Write Haiku



You may have learned to count syllables for haiku. In this workshop, experiment with new ways to write this short evocative Japanese form. For adults. All levels welcome. Cost: FREE Please register separately for each workshop you wish to attend.







FREE Zero Waste Gift Wrapping Workshop



Tuesday, December 17, 2024



11:00 AM - 1:00 PM



Ditch the wrapping paper this holiday season! Learn how to waste less by wrapping your gifts using beautiful, reusable fabric that can be used year after year! Recology is hosting a special zero waste gift wrapping workshop to teach you how to neatly wrap gifts using furoshiki wrapping cloths. Leave with a beautifully wrapped gift without the waste! Bonus! The wrapping cloth is a gift in itself - the recipient can use it or repurpose it for years to come.



This event is FREE, but registration is required. Fabric provided, but gifts not included. Questions? Contact RKCWasteZero@Recology.com



To join: Sign up online - spots are limited!



Bring a gift you want wrapped, but something no bigger than 18"x18" so they fit in the wrapping cloths.







Poetry Workshops at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center



Tuesday, December 17, 2024



1:00 PM - 2:00 PM



Poetry Workshops at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center. Presented by Debby Bacharach and sponsored by the Shoreline Library.



Holiday Memoires



Use sensory details to bring holiday memories to life. You will get a chance to analyze poems, practice techniques, write your own poem and share if you choose.



Please register separately for each workshop you wish to attend







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, December 17, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, December 17, 2024



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







