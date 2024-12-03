Pet Evolution to hold adoption event and photos with Santa for you and your pet Sunday December 8, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Capture special memories with Santa for you and your furry companions at Pet Evolution on Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 11am - 3pm
  • Pet Adoption: Meet adorable animals in need of loving homes. Find your new best friend this holiday season!
  • Exclusive Deals: Enjoy special discounts on premium pet food, self-wash and more!
  • Holiday Treats: Enjoy treats and refreshments for both humans and pets.
For a $20 donation, you'll receive a photo (digital and/or instant print). Plus, all proceeds go to Make-A-Wish!

No reservation required – we look forward to seeing you and your furry friends

Pet Evolution 15515 Westminster Way N, Suite C, Shoreline, WA 98133


Posted by DKH at 3:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  