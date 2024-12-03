BECU to open new Neighborhood Financial Center in Ballinger neighborhood on Wednesday, December 4, 2024

BECU Ballinger Wednesday, December 4, 2024 from 3 - 5pm, BECU will celebrate its newest Neighborhood Financial Center (NFC) in the Ballinger neighborhood of Shoreline with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting. Wednesday, December 4, 2024 from 3 - 5pm, BECU will celebrate its newest Neighborhood Financial Center (NFC) in the Ballinger neighborhood of Shoreline with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting.

Shoreline has seen significant growth in recent years, which has created a need for BECU to better serve its 18,000+ members in the area.





Remarks will be shared by BECU Ballinger Branch Manager Maia Lark, as well as BECU’s Chief Member & Digital Experiences Officer Jason Rudman, Mayor Chris Roberts, and more.

Coffee and light refreshments will be shared











