BECU to open new Neighborhood Financial Center in Ballinger neighborhood on Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

BECU Ballinger
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 from 3 - 5pm, BECU will celebrate its newest Neighborhood Financial Center (NFC) in the Ballinger neighborhood of Shoreline with a grand opening event and ribbon cutting.
 
Shoreline has seen significant growth in recent years, which has created a need for BECU to better serve its 18,000+ members in the area. 

Remarks will be shared by BECU Ballinger Branch Manager Maia Lark, as well as BECU’s Chief Member & Digital Experiences Officer Jason Rudman, Mayor Chris Roberts, and more.
 
Coffee and light refreshments will be shared



Posted by DKH at 3:18 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  