LFP welcomes new Public Works Director

Justin Ell, LFP

Public Works Director



The City of Lake Forest Park is excited to welcome Justin Ell to its Public Works department. Justin was hired as the city's new superintendent in November 2024.





He brings with him over 20 years of public works experience, including nine years as a former Maintenance Worker with Lake Forest Park.



Our Public Works crew is an essential part of the city. In addition to maintaining our parks and roadways, they partner with our Police Department and other entities to quickly respond to emergencies such as downed trees, snow and ice, and flooding.





Over the past year, our Public Works department has experienced several retirements, resulting in losing over 64 years of combined experience!





While we certainly miss this valuable job knowledge, we are excited about the continued growth of our Public Works crew and motivated team, who maintains the essential services for our residents with a high level of customer service and skill.





