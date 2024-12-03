LFP welcomes new Public Works Director

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Justin Ell, LFP
Public Works Director

The City of Lake Forest Park is excited to welcome Justin Ell to its Public Works department. Justin was hired as the city’s new superintendent in November 2024. 

He brings with him over 20 years of public works experience, including nine years as a former Maintenance Worker with Lake Forest Park.

Our Public Works crew is an essential part of the city. In addition to maintaining our parks and roadways, they partner with our Police Department and other entities to quickly respond to emergencies such as downed trees, snow and ice, and flooding. 

Over the past year, our Public Works department has experienced several retirements, resulting in losing over 64 years of combined experience! 

While we certainly miss this valuable job knowledge, we are excited about the continued growth of our Public Works crew and motivated team, who maintains the essential services for our residents with a high level of customer service and skill.


Posted by DKH at 3:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  