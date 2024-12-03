Guest Speaker event for Middle and High school youth Thursday, December 5, 2024
Thursday, December 5, 2024, 4pm at The Shoreline Teen Center
Guest Speaker: M Wong
Profession: Artist and professional tattoo artist, WWU graduate
This event is free and open to youth in 6th – 12th grade exclusively!
A little about M via their website:
“The innovation of their work lies not in the creation of something never done, but in the revitalization and alteration of things that already exist. M’s craft is a manifestation of their introspection, the physical production of their fears, a story-telling of their insecurities, impulses, and obsessions.
"M seeks to create a collection of works that not only shows the viewer the beauty in antiquity but casts a spell which envelopes them into a world of oddity and curiosity.”
What is the speaker series?
We will host monthly events at the Shoreline Teen Center where professionals from various careers will speak about their work and how they got there. These events are open to youth in 6th to 12th grade only.
Exact dates and times will vary due to the availability of our guest speakers. We will release event details at least two weeks ahead of the upcoming speaker event. Each event will also have catered food for attendees.
Follow us on Instagram and on Linktree to stay up to date with these events!
The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged middle school-18 years old. We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. All activities are free of charge. All activities are subject to change.
The Teen Center is at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
