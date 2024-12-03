Guest Speaker event for Middle and High school youth Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024, 4pm at The Shoreline Teen Center

Guest Speaker: M Wong

Profession: Artist and professional tattoo artist, WWU graduate





This event is free and open to youth in 6th – 12th grade exclusively!

“The innovation of their work lies not in the creation of something never done, but in the revitalization and alteration of things that already exist. M’s craft is a manifestation of their introspection, the physical production of their fears, a story-telling of their insecurities, impulses, and obsessions.



"M seeks to create a collection of works that not only shows the viewer the beauty in antiquity but casts a spell which envelopes them into a world of oddity and curiosity.”





A little about M via their website:We will host monthly events at the Shoreline Teen Center where professionals from various careers will speak about their work and how they got there. These events are open to youth in 6th to 12th grade only.Exact dates and times will vary due to the availability of our guest speakers. We will release event details at least two weeks ahead of the upcoming speaker event. Each event will also have catered food for attendees.