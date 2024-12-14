Pet Evolution donates 200 pounds of dog and cat food to local rescues

Some of the 200 pounds of food collected for local rescues

Photo provided by Pet Evolution

Pet Evolution in Shoreline was able to donate 200 pounds of dog and cat food and supplies to Rescue Unleashed and Seattle Area Feline Rescue as a result of their recent pet food drive.





Santa photos with dogs

Photos provided by Pet Evolution



The store also hosted a Pet Photos with Santa on December 8, 2024 to benefit Make-A-Wish and fund local wishes. The store was able to raise about $1000 for Make-A-Wish thanks to the donations of pet parents who had the opportunity to have their pet's picture with Santa.











