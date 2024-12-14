Tidings of Joy Carol Celebration with choir and organ December 15, 2024 at St. Dunstan's



Tidings of Joy: A Festive Carol Celebration with Choir and Organ Tidings of Joy: A Festive Carol Celebration with Choir and Organ

Sunday, December 15, 3:00pm





Seattle Girls Choir Cantamus with piano and organ





St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church

722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

Step into the holiday spirit with the Seattle Girls Choir Cantamus ensemble as they weave a dazzling tapestry of seasonal music that showcases an eclectic array of anthems old and new.





Accompanied by pianist Janelle Murray and organist Susanna Valleau, the concert will include enchanting piano and organ solos. Prepare to lift your voice alongside the choir in a spirited sing-along of beloved Christmas carols, creating an experience that echoes the true spirit of the season.





The Orloff organ at St. Dunstan's St. Dunstan's commissioned the Ortloff Organ Company of Needham, MA in late 2018 to build a custom pipe organ to replace the failing instrument that served the parish for over 40 years.





The Ortloff Opus 2 was completed and installed in the fall of 2020.





St. Dunstan’s chose the Ortloff Organ Co. because of the creative nature of the stop list and the incredible flexibility possible due to the console’s electric action.





The organ, with its dramatic dynamic range and color possibilities, exquisitely fulfills its many roles on Sunday mornings and for special Music Events.





We are thrilled to share this instrument with the greater community.





