"Opioids Trends and Treatments" virtual town hall January 2, 2025

Wednesday, December 11, 2024


NUHSA will host a virtual Town Hall event
"Opioids Trends and Treatments"
on Thursday January 2, 2025 from 6-7pm

This event will welcome State Representative Lauren Davis sharing information about Opioids in Washington State and Arra Rael and Cathy Assata part of the SUD Treatment Team at CHS to talk about substance use treatment and Opioid use trends in North King County.

Opioid use is a significant issue impacting communities across our county. Our presenters will share specifics on trends in Washington and programs to support those who struggle with addiction. We will also learn more about specific resources available to community members here in North King County.


