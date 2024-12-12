Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Fair Sunday, December 15, 2024

The November craft fair at Third Place Commons will be repeated on Sunday, December 15, 2024

Photo by Claudia Meadows



The Harvest Farmers Market & Craft Fair in November was a fantastic celebration of artisans, food, and community—but you’ve got one more chance to shop for holiday essentials and gifts!





Outside, shop for produce as well as more arts & crafts

Photos by Claudia Meadows

Fill your fridge and pantry with the freshest holiday fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, snacks, sweets, baked goods, and more from your favorite vendors at the LFP Farmers Market—back for this special seasonal event!



And while you’re here, dive into holiday shopping with a dazzling selection of one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, unique art, cozy wearables, and festive decorations that will fill you with holiday spirit. With over 40 artisans showcasing their beautiful designs, you’re bound to find something for everyone on your list!



The holiday crafts fair will be located inside the lower lobby of Town Center at Lake Forest Park



Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for 24 years.







In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons fosters real community in real space through hundreds of free events each year, serving the entire region. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org Fill your fridge and pantry with the freshest holiday fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, snacks, sweets, baked goods, and more from your favorite vendors at the LFP Farmers Market—back for this special seasonal event!And while you’re here, dive into holiday shopping with a dazzling selection of one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, unique art, cozy wearables, and festive decorations that will fill you with holiday spirit. With over 40 artisans showcasing their beautiful designs, you’re bound to find something for everyone on your list!The holiday crafts fair will be located inside the lower lobby of Town Center at Lake Forest Park 17171 Bothell Way NE , just downstairs from Third Place Commons. Meanwhile, market food vendors will be located just outside in the usual spot, along with some more great craft vendors.Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for 24 years.

Get ready for the holidays with the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market & Craft Fair on Sunday, December 15, 2024 from 10am to 2pm.