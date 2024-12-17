Monday: City of Shoreline phones are still down
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
|Shoreline City Hall
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
We are continuing to experience an outage with our phone system carrier. We are unable to receive or make calls to or from Shoreline City Hall, Spartan Recreation Center, and other City facilities.
We are working with our phone carrier to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Until the phones at City Hall are working again, you can call the following numbers for urgent issues:
- General City issues (2700): 206-510-5179
- Permitting: 206-488-7923
- Spartan Recreation Center: 206-471-0425
Our 911 system and Police non-emergency lines are NOT impacted.
However, the Shoreline Police Headquarters number is impacted. For all emergencies, call 911. For all non-emergency police issues, call the non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.
You can also email the following for non-urgent issues:
- Parks, Recreation, and Community Services: shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov
- Planning and Community Development (permitting): pcd@shorelinewa.gov
- Public Works: pubwrks@shorelinewa.gov
- Code Enforcement Customer Response Team: crteam@shorelinewa.gov
