Monday: City of Shoreline phones are still down

Shoreline City Hall

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

We are continuing to experience an outage with our phone system carrier. We are unable to receive or make calls to or from Shoreline City Hall, Spartan Recreation Center, and other City facilities. Weare continuing toexperiencean outage with our phone system carrier. We are unable to receive or make calls to or from Shoreline City Hall, Spartan Recreation Center,and other City facilities.





This includes the City’s 24-hour 206-801-2700 customer response number.



We are working with our phone carrier to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Until the phones at City Hall are working again, you can call the following numbers for urgent issues:

General City issues (2700): 206-510-5179

Permitting: 206-488-7923

Spartan Recreation Center: 206-471-0425

Our 911 system and Police non-emergency lines are NOT impacted.

However, the Shoreline Police Headquarters number is impacted. For all emergencies, call 911. For all non-emergency police issues, call the non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.

You can also email the following for non-urgent issues: Parks, Recreation, and Community Services: shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov

Planning and Community Development (permitting): pcd@shorelinewa.gov

Public Works: pubwrks@shorelinewa.gov

Code Enforcement Customer Response Team: crteam@shorelinewa.gov

Monday, December 16, 2024







