Echo Lake reopened to the public after toxic algae bloom

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Echo Lake
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

After almost three months, Echo Lake was reopened to the public on December 9, 2024 on advice from Seattle and King County Public Health.

Recent algae tests indicated the water was safe and there were no visible algae blooms. 

Always use caution when algae are present in the water. Both toxic algae and non-harmful varieties of algae can appear quickly. 

If you see algae in the water, we do not recommend entering the water or letting any pets in the water in that area. 

For up-to-date information please refer to the City’s water quality webpage.


