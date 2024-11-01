WSP detectives ask for public help to find driver who killed pedestrian

Actual photos of hit and run vehicle

Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking any information that would lead to the location of the GMC and who was in the vehicle at the time of the fatal collision which killed a young Shoreline woman on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. ( Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives are seeking any information that would lead to the location of the GMC and who was in the vehicle at the time of the fatal collision which killed a young Shoreline woman on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. ( See previous article





The GMC will have front end damage and bears Washington License Plate BIS1792.





If located call 9-1-1 immediately. DO NOT approach. Please email Detective Sergeev at Ivan.Sergeev@wsp.wa.gov with any information.





The state patrol reports that the victim was attempting to cross NE 145th when a vehicle traveling eastbound in lane 2 came to a stop to allow her to cross. A black 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound in lane 1 and struck the victim, continuing without stopping.





The 25 year old woman was said to be Moroccan, from Casablanca, although this has not been verified.







