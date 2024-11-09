Vaccine clinic at Ronald Commons November 14, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024


Compass Housing Alliance and the WA State Department of Health are partnering to host a vaccine clinic! The clinic will take place Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 3:00pm-7:00pm. 

Below are services being offered:
  • 2024-2025 Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines (Adults and Pediatrics)
  • Flu Vaccines
  • Childhood Vaccines
  • Naloxone (Narcan) Kits
Register here

More information on DOH Care-a-Van or scheduling your own event at this link


Posted by DKH at 2:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  