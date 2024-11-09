Vaccine clinic at Ronald Commons November 14, 2024
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Compass Housing Alliance and the WA State Department of Health are partnering to host a vaccine clinic! The clinic will take place Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 3:00pm-7:00pm.
Event will be held at Ronald United Methodist Church, at 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Below are services being offered:
- 2024-2025 Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines (Adults and Pediatrics)
- Flu Vaccines
- Childhood Vaccines
- Naloxone (Narcan) Kits
More information on DOH Care-a-Van or scheduling your own event at this link
0 comments:
Post a Comment