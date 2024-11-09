Flags at half-staff for former Governor Dan Evans
Saturday, November 9, 2024
directs that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 in honor and remembrance of former Governor Daniel Evans, who passed on Friday, September 20, 2024.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, November 14, 2024.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on November 12, 2024, at the University of Washington at 3:00pm.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
0 comments:
Post a Comment