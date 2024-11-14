“The Night Before the Night Before Christmas” premiers November 29, 2024 at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds

Thursday, November 14, 2024


Edmonds, WA – Prepare for split sides and sore cheeks with the Seattle premier of "The Night Before the Night Before Christmas" written by PNW playwright Cricket Daniel. Directed by returning talent Renee Gilbert, this production will have audiences in stitches from start to finish.

Lou has wrestled with a big ball of tangled Christmas lights for the last time! He is grabbing the sunblock, his Elvis in Paradise album, and his wife Carol, and he is hopping on the Pineapple Express!

He plans to escape the freezing cold of New Jersey, his nutty family, and most of all… the holidays.

However, a freak snow storm leaves the couple stranded at the airport and their dream of sipping Pina Coladas on the beach is in peril.

Will a couple of unexpected characters help restore Lou’s Christmas Spirit in the… St. Nick… of time!?

November 29 – December 22, 2024
  • Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
  • Sundays at 2:00pm
Tickets here
  • Adults $25.00
  • Seniors 55+/Students/US Military and Veterans $20.00
The Phoenix Theatre is located in Firdale Village 9673 Firdale Ave, ​Edmonds WA 98020 in the middle of the 2nd floor in the back building. Free parking. 


