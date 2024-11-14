Crosswalk lights installed at Aurora Village and 195th Trail
Thursday, November 14, 2024
|New crosswalk lights on N 200th at Aurora Village
Photo by Patrick Deagan
Just in time for the time change and very dark evenings, the City of Shoreline has activated flashing crosswalk lights in at least three locations.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
There are also crosswalk warning lights on the 195th Trail at 1st NE and 5th NE.
With the long hours of darkness and poor visibility due to rain, as well as speeding drivers on 5th NE, these are important safety features.
