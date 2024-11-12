Plan for the New Year - Party on the Water

2025 is coming and what better way to celebrate New Year’s Eve than to party on the water?! The 21+ NYE Late Night Cruise from Argosy Cruises is back!





Celebrate with Argosy on December 31 from 9:30pm to 12:30am! If you’re in the city and want to keep the party going, this boat cruise is just what you need.



This year, Argosy is expanding the opportunity to cruise with three boats hitting the water. Two will depart from Pier 55 on the Seattle Waterfront and one will depart from MOHAI on Lake Union.









This experience is 21+ and a valid ID is required to board. The experience includes:



3-hour cruise from 9:30pm -12:30am

Views of the Space Needle fireworks*

Dance the night away with a live DJ playing the perfect party soundtrack

Full-service bar for the purchase of specialty cocktails, local beer & wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks Gather your friends, raise a glass to the new year, and enjoy stunning city skyline views as the boats cruise over to witness the spectacular fireworks over the Space Needle*!








