Computer Q/A Windows 10 / 11 - November 17, 2024



Got a computer question? Come to this FREE Q&A in the Stadler Room of Third Place Commons on Sunday, November 17, 2024 from 2-3:30pm.









What’s changed? How long can I still run Windows 10? Will an upgrade solve my Windows 10 problems?





It’s likely you may have more than a few questions: Bring your tips, tricks, questions and concerns to our next Open Forum so we can all discuss and explore Microsoft’s operating systems.





This meeting will be held in-person only.





Third Place Commons is on the upper level of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.









Windows 10 has been around for nine years and has about one year left before Microsoft stops supporting it with security updates. Windows 11 launched in 2022 and has been steadily updated since then.