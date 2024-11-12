Shoreline's 2024 Comprehensive Plan Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) available for review



The City of Shoreline is excited to announce the release of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS)! The City of Shoreline is excited to announce the release of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS)!





This document outlines how Shoreline can meet its 20-year growth targets for population, housing, and employment. The draft plan, called Shoreline 2044—Picture It! Plan It! Build It! includes important updates to city goals and policies to align with regional and state planning requirements.







Public comments are open from October 15, 2024, to November 14, 2024. Join us in shaping Shoreline's future!







