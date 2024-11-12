November recipe from Town & Country Market - Turkey with Citrus Herb Butter
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
The absolute best roast turkey for your holiday dinner. Tender, juicy with golden buttery skin and so much flavor.
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 25 Minutes
Cook Time: 4 Hours
Yield: 10 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
¼ cup chopped fresh rosemary
¼ cup chopped fresh sage
1 tablespoon orange zest
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 ½ tablespoons ground black pepper
2 tablespoons salt
1 (16-18 pound) turkey
2-3 cups turkey or chicken broth
Aromatics – quartered onion, carrot, celery, garlic, herbs (sage, thyme, parsley), etc.
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Combine butter, herbs, zest, salt, and pepper in a bowl and mix together. (Make up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate; return to room temperature before using.)
STEP 2
Place fully thawed turkey on a cutting board and pat dry with paper towels. Gently loosen the skin by sliding hands between skin and meat (if you have trouble fitting your hands under the skin, insert a chopstick or spatula and move it from side to side)
STEP 3
Rub herb butter under the skin. Fill turkey cavity with your aromatics of choice (onion, carrot, celery, garlic, herbs). Tie legs together with twine. Season outside of turkey with salt and pepper.
STEP 4
Preheat oven to 450°F. Place turkey on a rack in a roasting pan. Roast for 30 minutes. Keep turkey in oven and reduce temperature to 350°F.
STEP 5
Cover loosely with foil. Baste with pan juices every 30-45 minutes, adding broth as necessary to keep drippings from burning. When the internal temperature reaches about 150°F remove foil.
STEP 6
Continue roasting until internal temperature in thickest part of thigh reaches 165°F. Transfer to a platter, tent with foil, and let rest for 30 minutes before carving. Reserve pan juices for gravy.
Town & Country Market is located in Shoreline Place at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment