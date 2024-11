November recipe from Town & Country Market - Turkey with Citrus Herb Butter

Turkey with Citrus Herb Butter

The absolute best roast turkey for your holiday dinner. Tender, juicy with golden buttery skin and so much flavor.Difficulty Level: IntermediatePrep Time: 25 MinutesCook Time: 4 HoursYield: 10 servingsINGREDIENTS1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature¼ cup chopped fresh rosemary¼ cup chopped fresh sage1 tablespoon orange zest1 tablespoon lemon zest1 ½ tablespoons ground black pepper2 tablespoons salt1 (16-18 pound) turkey2-3 cups turkey or chicken brothAromatics – quartered onion, carrot, celery, garlic, herbs (sage, thyme, parsley), etc.PREPARATIONSTEP 1Combine butter, herbs, zest, salt, and pepper in a bowl and mix together. (Make up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate; return to room temperature before using.)STEP 2Place fully thawed turkey on a cutting board and pat dry with paper towels. Gently loosen the skin by sliding hands between skin and meat (if you have trouble fitting your hands under the skin, insert a chopstick or spatula and move it from side to side)STEP 3Rub herb butter under the skin. Fill turkey cavity with your aromatics of choice (onion, carrot, celery, garlic, herbs). Tie legs together with twine. Season outside of turkey with salt and pepper.STEP 4Preheat oven to 450°F. Place turkey on a rack in a roasting pan. Roast for 30 minutes. Keep turkey in oven and reduce temperature to 350°F.STEP 5Cover loosely with foil. Baste with pan juices every 30-45 minutes, adding broth as necessary to keep drippings from burning. When the internal temperature reaches about 150°F remove foil.STEP 6Continue roasting until internal temperature in thickest part of thigh reaches 165°F. Transfer to a platter, tent with foil, and let rest for 30 minutes before carving. Reserve pan juices for gravy.