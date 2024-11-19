No Porch Light Parade this year

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Sorry - no Porch Light
parade in 2024
For the past four years, the cities of Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park have cooperated to sponsor the annual Porch Light Parade.

Residents of those cities could register to have their homes listed on a map to share their holiday lights and decorations. 

But this year, the lights are out. Shoreline said it was "suspended due to staffing issues" and that applies to all four cities.

They hope to return in 2025.

In the meantime, feel free to send photos of your outdoor holiday decorations to us! Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com


