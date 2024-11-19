Native American Heritage Month in Shoreline Schools: Sadrina Dorn

This Native American Heritage Month, the Shoreline School District is featuring leaders within our school district who are of Native ancestry.

Far too many of us were taught about indigenous peoples only as a part of history, not members of our current society who live and work among us and contribute greatly to our communities.





A familiar name to many is Mrs. Sadrina Dorn, Dean of Students at Briarcrest Elementary School.





Here are Mrs. Dorn's reflections on Native American Heritage Month and the importance of her own Native heritage.

-----

Mrs. Sadrina Dorn

Briarcrest Elementary Dagot'ee Dagot'ee



My name is Sadrina Dorn, and I have been part of the Shoreline community since early childhood.





I am delighted to be the Education Advisor for our Tide to Traditions Native Education Program for Shoreline Public Schools.





I also derive great pleasure from being the Dean of Students at Briarcrest Elementary School.



Growing up in Shoreline, being Native meant occasional journeys with my mom or dad to attend local events like Powwows or Tribal celebrations.





Although most of my family was not Native, my parents sought out Tribal activities for me, creating memorable experiences that allowed me to connect with my heritage.





I loved Powwows as a child—the drumbeats, the singing, and, most of all, the freedom of dance.





These gatherings created some of my happiest memories and gave me a sense of belonging to a community with deep family connections spanning generations.





I hope the Native American children in Shoreline Schools can experience the same joy of being Native while gaining a strong sense of culture and identity.



Native Heritage Month holds special meaning for me.





It not only honors the resilience of Native people but also celebrates the many Native leaders shaping our culture and country today, such as poet Suzan Shown Harjo, Secretary Deb Haaland, and Washington's Indigenous leaders like Rep. Debra Lekanoff, Rep. Chris Stearns, and Sen. Claudia Kauffman.



I believe that Native American heritage should be celebrated year-round. Still, this month offers a compelling opportunity to influence and educate others about the history and culture of the Native people in our region.





I hope our community will listen to the stories of the Native people here, recognize our presence, and learn about our local tribes. Native Heritage Month is a time to reconnect with my heritage and explore traditions.





It’s a time to celebrate our people today and encourage others to learn about the lands they live on and the original stewards of these lands in Shoreline.





