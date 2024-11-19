Storybooks & Swordfights: A library event series at Shoreline Community College begins with Zombie Orientals ate my brain!
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Sponsored by a generous grant from the Washington State Library, the library at Shoreline Community College presents Eric Hamako discussing anti-Muslim and anti-Asian themes in zombie film & fiction.
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6:00pm Register here In person and on Zoom
Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133, Room 4202. Parking is free during this time! or Zoom
This is a lecture style event where those interested in fantasy, science fiction, or genre fiction can learn about how racism is expressed through novels, movies, and other media which can influence our attitude and perception of others.
0 comments:
Post a Comment