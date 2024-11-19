Storybooks & Swordfights: A library event series at Shoreline Community College begins with Zombie Orientals ate my brain!

Tuesday, November 19, 2024


Sponsored by a generous grant from the Washington State Library, the library at Shoreline Community College presents Eric Hamako discussing anti-Muslim and anti-Asian themes in zombie film & fiction.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6:00pm Register here In person and on Zoom


This is a lecture style event where those interested in fantasy, science fiction, or genre fiction can learn about how racism is expressed through novels, movies, and other media which can influence our attitude and perception of others.


Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  