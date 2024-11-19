Storybooks & Swordfights: A library event series at Shoreline Community College begins with Zombie Orientals ate my brain!



Sponsored by a generous grant from the Washington State Library, the library at Shoreline Community College presents Eric Hamako discussing anti-Muslim and anti-Asian themes in zombie film & fiction.





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 6:00pm
In person and on Zoom









This is a lecture style event where those interested in fantasy, science fiction, or genre fiction can learn about how racism is expressed through novels, movies, and other media which can influence our attitude and perception of others.