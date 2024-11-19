Nightly lane restrictions on NE 145th from 3rd to 8th Sunday - Tuesday morning

Starting Sunday, November 24, 2024 Sound Transit will restrict the eastbound and westbound lanes of NE 145th St (WA-523) from 3rd Ave NE to 8th Ave NE just east of 5th Ave NE on NE 145th St for nighttime waterline work.



Uniformed police officers will be flagging the intersection of 5th Ave NE and NE 145th St.





Lane restrictions will occur during their work hours and re-open during non-work hours.





Residents can expect construction noise from equipment being operated, like a vacuum truck, excavator, CCTV truck, light plant, and various hand tools.



Sunday, November 24, through Tuesday, November 26, from 9pm to 5am the following mornings.



NE 145th St between 3rd Ave NE and 8th Ave NE.





