Hillwood Neighborhood dedicates Salmon art piece at Einstein Middle School

The Einstein pep band performed

Photo by Hannah Connaughton





(L-R) Paul Lewing, HNA Board Member,

Jocelyn Curry Asher, Chair HNA,

Dorian Manza, Principal Einstein MS

Photo by Hannah Connaughton Hillwood Neighborhood Association (HNA) decided it was time to restore them to their former glory.

Neighborhood volunteers spent months in the process of coordinating with Einstein Middle School, applying and securing a grant, obtaining designs, and ultimately removing the heavy salmon off to be prepared and repainted by HNA members.

Salmon creatively designed replaced the more realistic original paint.



--Pam Cross If you haven’t seen them, please stop by the corner of 3rd Ave NW and NW 195th St and see what story the salmon have to tell.

Students cheered the enthusiastic performance by the All School Pep Band while smiling at the community members, and enjoying a pleasant break to their day to view the restored salmon.Some attendees had planned to be there, but others just out on a walk were drawn by the band and the crowd of students and neighbors.The salmon had suffered from exposure to the heat, cold and rain over the past few years and were looking pretty sad up close.