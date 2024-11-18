Hillwood Neighborhood dedicates Salmon art piece at Einstein Middle School
Monday, November 18, 2024
The dedication of the newly restored Einstein Salmon was an unqualified success!
November 8, 2024 was a cool and sunny fall day, perfect to show off the beautifully painted salmon with its new distinctive designs.
|Einstein students came out for the dedication
Photo by Hannah Connaughton
There were members of the community in attendance, and the Einstein student body streamed out of the school and past the Salmon. The Principal, Dorian Manza, was there welcoming the students and encouraging them to look at the restored salmon. Manza was very supportive and ultimately co-sponsored the restoration.
|The Einstein pep band performed
Photo by Hannah Connaughton
Students cheered the enthusiastic performance by the All School Pep Band while smiling at the community members, and enjoying a pleasant break to their day to view the restored salmon.
Some attendees had planned to be there, but others just out on a walk were drawn by the band and the crowd of students and neighbors.
The salmon had suffered from exposure to the heat, cold and rain over the past few years and were looking pretty sad up close.
|(L-R) Paul Lewing, HNA Board Member,
Jocelyn Curry Asher, Chair HNA,
Dorian Manza, Principal Einstein MS
Photo by Hannah Connaughton
Neighborhood volunteers spent months in the process of coordinating with Einstein Middle School, applying and securing a grant, obtaining designs, and ultimately removing the heavy salmon off to be prepared and repainted by HNA members.
Salmon creatively designed replaced the more realistic original paint.
If you haven’t seen them, please stop by the corner of 3rd Ave NW and NW 195th St and see what story the salmon have to tell.
--Pam Cross
--Pam Cross
0 comments:
Post a Comment