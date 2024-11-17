N 145th between 1st Ave NE and I-5 to remain closed into early 2025

N 145th St between 1st Ave NE and I-5 will remain closed into early 2025.

The City of Shoreline says that 145th is a complex project involving multiple agencies. These include several utilities, the City of Seattle, King County, WSDOT, and the City of Shoreline.They are all working together to complete this project. If one part is delayed, it can have a cascading effect on the rest of the project timeline.What has caused some of the biggest delays to date have been the utility relocations. Each utility is in charge of relocating their utility and as one runs up against constraints or has an issue, it delays another utility from starting or completing work.Another issue is permitting. It is important to remember Shoreline doesn't own any of the roadway, so has to get permits from other jurisdictions. In some cases this has taken longer than expected.On the positive side, the completed project will provide a safe and more accessible route for all forms of transportation.The new roundabouts, updated lanes, pedestrian crossing and bike lanes will reduce congestion, enhance safety and create a more connected community.