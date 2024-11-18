Vision House work truck stolen

Work truck stolen from nonprofit Vision House

Vision House, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families experiencing homelessness, suffered a setback this week when its work truck was stolen from its premises in Renton.

We care for families in the Shoreline area at our Shoreline housing complex and through our Shoreline Diversion Center. The loss of this truck will require us to spend money on a replacement when every penny is desperately needed to help families in need across all of our campuses.

“We are heartbroken by this incident,” said Derek Sciba, Vision House Executive Director. “This loss of this truck will prevent critical funds from being used to support families in need.”

Vision House remains committed to its mission and is grateful for the outpouring of community support during this difficult time.





Founded in 1990, Vision House empowers families experiencing homelessness through supportive services and transitional housing, helping families with children break the homelessness cycle. As a Christian agency, we provide opportunities for life change to overcome trauma, generational poverty and situational homelessness.





Vision House serves clients from Washington State, with facilities in Renton, Shoreline, and Burien. Regardless of race, religion, national origin, gender or sexual preference, every person deserves a healthy home.





