Vision House work truck stolen

Monday, November 18, 2024
|Work truck stolen from nonprofit Vision House
Vision House, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families experiencing homelessness, suffered a setback this week when its work truck was stolen from its premises in Renton.
The stolen truck, Vision House’s primary maintenance vehicle, is an important part of the organization’s daily operations.
This work truck is used to support all of Vision House, however it mainly is used in Renton. On occasion the truck is used to transport supplies between campuses.
We care for families in the Shoreline area at our Shoreline housing complex and through our Shoreline Diversion Center. The loss of this truck will require us to spend money on a replacement when every penny is desperately needed to help families in need across all of our campuses.
This past fall, Vision House has seen record numbers of families requesting help. In October, they cared for 114 families through their diversion centers, 60% higher than last year at this same time.
“We are heartbroken by this incident,” said Derek Sciba, Vision House Executive Director. “This loss of this truck will prevent critical funds from being used to support families in need.”
The stolen vehicle is described as a White Ford F250 with the Vision House logo on the side. Vision House urges anyone with information about the theft to contact the Renton Police Department.
Vision House is accepting donations to help replace the stolen vehicle and cover the immediate needs created by this loss. Contributions can be made online at visionhouse.org or by calling 425-228-6356
Vision House remains committed to its mission and is grateful for the outpouring of community support during this difficult time.
Founded in 1990, Vision House empowers families experiencing homelessness through supportive services and transitional housing, helping families with children break the homelessness cycle. As a Christian agency, we provide opportunities for life change to overcome trauma, generational poverty and situational homelessness.
Vision House serves clients from Washington State, with facilities in Renton, Shoreline, and Burien. Regardless of race, religion, national origin, gender or sexual preference, every person deserves a healthy home.
