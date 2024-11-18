Price reductions on ORCA cards during fare promotion



ORCA is running a fare promotion on the ORCA Regional Day Pass, offering a $2.00 price reduction to the Adult, ORCA LIFT, RRFP Senior, and Disabled pass prices. Riders can travel seamlessly around Puget Sound for up to six months for less on most transit services!

Adult Day Pass: Reduced from $8.00 to $6.00

Reduced Fare Day Pass (Senior, Disabled and ORCA LIFT): Reduced from $4.00 to $2.00 Promotion Duration: August 30, 2024 – February 28, 2025



*Unlimited Travel: Ride and transfer between all ORCA agencies all day, excluding Washington State Ferries and Kitsap Fast Ferries. Some additional E-purse funds may be required to cover trips on the King County Water Taxi and Sound Transit Sounder trains. 15 day passes can be stored on an ORCA card at any given time.



* Not valid on Washington State Ferries or Kitsap Fast Ferries. Only covers partial fare on Water Taxi or Sounder.



How to Purchase the Promotional ORCA Day Pass on Your ORCA Card

Riders can purchase an ORCA day pass in person at an ORCA Ticket Vending machine, at an ORCA customer service location, or by contacting us at 888-988-6722 / TTY: 711.





Purchase Online:

Visit myORCA.com or download/open the myORCA app

If you have a myORCA account , log into your account.

, log into your account. On the myORCA app, log in, select the card you wish to add the pass to, click “add money”, then “add a pass”, and then select “All Day Puget Pass”. Choose your quantity and add it to your shopping cart to check out.



On myORCA.com, log in, click “manage this card”, select “passes” and choose “Regional” under pass type. Next, select “Daily $3.50” or “Daily $1.75” if you are a reduced fare customer, and adjust your quantity under “frequency”. Tap “add to cart” to checkout. If you don’t have a myORCA account, you can still add the pass to your ORCA card here: If you don’t have a myORCA account, you can stillhere: https://www.myorca.com/reload-my-card/



If you have a digital ORCA card on Google Wallet, you can add the pass to your ORCA card via the Google Wallet app.



If you have a, you can add the pass to your ORCA card via the Google Wallet app.





It’s easy, no matter if you ride the bus, train, ferry, or all the above*. Add either a $6.00 Day Pass for Adult riders, or $2.00 day pass for RRFP (LIFT, Senior, Disabled) riders and enjoy unlimited rides and transfers on select services* all day.