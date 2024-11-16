Medicare Talk at the Senior Center from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services November 25, 2024
Saturday, November 16, 2024
A representative from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will lead an unbiased discussion of Medicare options ahead of the December 7, 2024 open enrollment deadline.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that administers the Medicare program, Medicaid, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Supplemental Insurance (Medigap), Extra Help/Low Income Subsidy (LID), etc.
- Date: Monday 11/25/2024
- Time: 10:30-11:30am
- Cost: Free
- Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center - 18560 1st Ave NE. Bldg. G, Shoreline, WA 98155
- Free parking
- Registration: No Registration Required
