Medicare Talk at the Senior Center from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services November 25, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024


A representative from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will lead an unbiased discussion of Medicare options ahead of the December 7, 2024 open enrollment deadline.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that administers the Medicare program, Medicaid, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Supplemental Insurance (Medigap), Extra Help/Low Income Subsidy (LID), etc.



