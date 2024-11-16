A polished and professional cast (of teenagers!) presents Peter and the Starcatcher

Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

The equally talented Olive Zilak made the insufferable superiority of Molly spirited and endearing.



But the show really belongs to Max Ferrer, who plays the ruthless, suspiciously well read and surprisingly kind pirate Black Stache, the future Captain Hook, with stunning comic mastery.



When Stache loses a hand in the most idiotic of ways Ferrer unleashes a torrent of “ohmigods” so fantastically varied that I can only hope it will be a viral TikTok.





Ferrer handled a mustache mishap with professional poise, playing through as if it weren't happening.



I look forward to seeing these actors in future shows and urge you to get tickets to this show as soon as possible as they have limited showings.

Shorecrest High School is currently running the incredibly silly, poignant, and tremendously delightful Peter and the Starcatcher. Written by Rick Elice and based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, the play upends the century-old story of how an orphan comes to be Peter Pan. The story explores the bonds of friendship, responsibility, and love in a fantastical world of ships at sea and an island kingdom.The audience enters into a theater with the curtain up and the set exposed. The set is very simple and yet it has a wow factor that adds a dynamic visual layer to the story. The set is used in unexpected ways, the same way children imaginatively use the couch as island and the floor as lava.I also quite enjoyed the lack of props and the creative use of those that were present, as well as the use of cast members as props.The cast enters the stage one by one apparently talking to themselves and then to each other. Each seems to have a purpose but we don’t yet know what that will be. The audience waits, uncertain as to whether the play has begun or not.The cast of 17 named roles and an additional five ensemble members create a magically whimsical play with music. When the whole cast is on stage it is chaos in the best way.The cast was polished and professional. There were a few technical difficulties where some actors couldn't be heard.Of the principal roles I want to mention Cam Catt, playing Smee, who displayed exceptional musical talent. I was very impressed with Catt's musical control, particularly on sustained high notes.Mateo Stevens manages the delicate balance of portraying Boy/Peter Pan as heartbreakingly sorrowful while showing the audience glimpses of his future self as adventurous and brave.