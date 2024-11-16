Attorney General-Elect Nick Brown announces key leadership positions

Attorney General-Elect Nick Brown today announced the appointment of three key members of his core leadership team. OLYMPIA —today announced the appointment of three key members of his core leadership team.

“The Attorney General’s Office is an incredible law firm doing vitally important work on behalf of our clients and the people of Washington,” Brown said. “Laura, David, and Noah bring a wealth of experience to help with the work ahead.”

will serve as Chief Deputy Attorney General,will serve as Chief of Staff, andwill serve as Solicitor General.Watson has served as director of the Department of Ecology since 2020, and previously worked on environmental issues with the Attorney General’s Office for 22 years.Postman held multiple positions with Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration, including Chief of Staff for five years. Postman previously had a 26-year career as an award-winning journalist.Purcell has served as Solicitor General in the Attorney General’s Office since 2013 and will continue in that role.