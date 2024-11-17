Live & Local: The Dumas, Luquette, & Knapp Trio at Copperworks Kenmore November 25, 2024
Sunday, November 17, 2024
|The Dumas, Luquette, & Knapp Trio
Copperworks Kenmore, a cocktail bar and tasting room located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trail, will welcome on Monday, November 25, 2024 The Dumas, Luquette, & Knapp Trio - a group of three talented pickers who all originally hail from the Pacific Northwest.
They perform a unique style of high-energy traditional bluegrass with a contemporary twist.
Chris Luquette, now living in New York City, Nick Dumas, now living in Sturgeon Bay, WI, and Andrew Knapp, from Seattle, promise to bring magic to every stage they play.
WHEN
- Monday, November 25, 2024
- Show starts at 7:00 pm / Doors open at 6:00 pm
- Copperworks Kenmore 7324 NE 175th St. Kenmore, WA 98028
- 425-286-8050
- $12 advance purchase
- $15 at the door
PURCHASE HERE
Tour details here
