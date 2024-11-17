Live & Local: The Dumas, Luquette, & Knapp Trio at Copperworks Kenmore November 25, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Dumas, Luquette, & Knapp Trio

Copperworks Kenmore, a cocktail bar and tasting room located directly on the Burke Gilman bike trail, will welcome on Monday, November 25, 2024 The Dumas, Luquette, & Knapp Trio - a group of three talented pickers who all originally hail from the Pacific Northwest.

They perform a unique style of high-energy traditional bluegrass with a contemporary twist.

Chris Luquette, now living in New York City, Nick Dumas, now living in Sturgeon Bay, WI, and Andrew Knapp, from Seattle, promise to bring magic to every stage they play.

WHEN
  • Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Show starts at 7:00 pm / Doors open at 6:00 pm
WHERE
COST
  • $12 advance purchase
  • $15 at the door
IMPORTANT NOTE: Admission will be under the purchaser’s name. If someone other than the purchaser is attending, please forward your confirmation email to them and have them show it at the door. The show is at Copperworks Kenmore.

PURCHASE HERE

Tour details here


